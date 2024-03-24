Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“Research is formalised curiosity. It is poking and prying with a purpose.” –Zora Neale Hurston

Past in Perspective
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The first development of mRNA vaccines marked a pivotal moment in medical histo­ry. It emerged from decades of research, cul­minating in the breakthrough by scientists Kata­lin Karikó and Drew Weissman in the early 2000s. Their pioneering work laid the foundation for the mRNA technology employed in vaccines against COVID-19, and they went on to win a Nobel Prize in 2023. By utilising synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce a harmless portion of a pathogen, these vaccines trigger a potent immune response. This breakthrough not only revolutionised vaccine development but also provided a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saving countless lives worldwide and demonstrating the profound impact of scientific innovation on global health.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024