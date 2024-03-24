The first development of mRNA vaccines marked a pivotal moment in medical histo­ry. It emerged from decades of research, cul­minating in the breakthrough by scientists Kata­lin Karikó and Drew Weissman in the early 2000s. Their pioneering work laid the foundation for the mRNA technology employed in vaccines against COVID-19, and they went on to win a Nobel Prize in 2023. By utilising synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce a harmless portion of a pathogen, these vaccines trigger a potent immune response. This breakthrough not only revolutionised vaccine development but also provided a rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saving countless lives worldwide and demonstrating the profound impact of scientific innovation on global health.