PCB saddened over demise of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through its Chairman, the Board of Governors and em­ployees, expressed deep sadness and sorrow over the passing away of former Chairman PCB Shaha­ryar Khan on Saturday. He was 89.

He served as the Chairman of PCB for two different terms, from Decem­ber 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017. Shaha­ryar Khan also worked as team man­ager of the Pakistan national men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

The PCB paid heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan’s family on his sad de­mise and wishes to al­ways remember him as one of the vital charac­ters in bringing cricket back to Pakistan dur­ing the last decade.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said: “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaha­ryar Khan. He was a fine administra­tor and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication. “Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaha­ryar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his ser­vices in the growth and development of the game in the country.”