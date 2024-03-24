PCSIR employees face financial crunch over nonpaymentof salaries

KARACHI - The employees of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) were gripped by severe financial crisis over nonpayment of salaries since January 2024. This dire situation has cast a shadow over the dedicated workforce of PCSIR, an institution of national significance renowned for its scientific research endeavors. PCSIR, established with the mission to foster scientific and industrial development in Pakistan, boasts a team of highly skilled professionals including tier-1 scientists and physicists. These individuals are at the forefront of groundbreaking research initiatives, contributing significantly to the advancement of various fields crucial for national progress. However, the current predicament facing PCSIR employees paints a starkly different picture. Despite their invaluable contributions to scientific innovation, these diligent professionals are facing severe financial strain due to the prolonged delay in receiving their salaries. With each passing month, the burden of unpaid wages continues to mount, exacerbating the challenges faced by PCSIR’s workforce. The situation has left many employees in a state of distress and uncertainty, as they struggle to meet their financial obligations and provide for their families. For some, the inability to access their rightful earnings has resulted in mounting debts, inability to cover basic necessities, and a sense of frustration over the lack of support from the authorities. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a PCSIR employee lamented, “We dedicate our expertise and efforts to advancing science and technology for the betterment of our nation, yet we find ourselves in a dire situation where we are unable to sustain our own livelihoods. The non-payment of salaries has not only affected our morale but has also put a strain on our personal and professional lives.”