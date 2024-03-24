Police arrest 28 outlaws including 15 professional beggars

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 28 outlaws including 15 professional beggars from dif­ferent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered stolen motorbikes, drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Follow­ing these directions, the Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Usman Tariq and Ejaz Masih and recovered 30 liters of liquor from their posses­sion. The Shalimar police team ar­rested an accused namely Noman Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

The Ramna police team ar­rested two accused namely Us­man Ali and Altaf Hussain and recovered 2,000 gram heroin from their possession. Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Shahzad and Muhammad Ali and recovered 2,590 gram hashish from their possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Usama and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Abdullah Ra­sheed involved in illegally selling diesel. The Pulgran police team arrested two accused namely Ir­fan Shah and Shabbir and recov­ered 685 gram heroin from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Haseeb and recovered 520 gram hashish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed ac­cused and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, the police teams arrested 15 profes­sional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggars act. Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citi­zens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police Khanna police teams arrested two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered seven stolen motorbikes from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Ak­bar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Follow­ing these directions, the Khanna police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of a motorbike lifter gang involved in numerous criminal activities. The accused were identified as Hassam Yas­een and Imran Khan. Police team also recovered seven stolen mo­torbikes from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Citizens are urged to cooper­ate with the police and report any suspicious individuals or ac­tivities through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or at “ICT-15” mobile application.