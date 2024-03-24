Police kill two robbers in gunfight

KARACHI - Two robbers were killed and four others injured and arrested with arms and looted valuables after separate police encounters in different districts, police said on Saturday. According to details, one robber was killed while another injured but man­aged to escape after exchange of fire with Sec­tion ‘A’ police in Hyderabad. Another robber was killed and arms recovered during an encounter in Shikarpur. During various police encounters in Orangi Town, Pirabad and PIB Colony of Karachi, four robbers were injured and held with arms, looted cash, snatch cell phones and motorcycles.

SINDH GOVT ORDERS PROBE INTOHARASSMENT COMPLAINT BYUNIVERSITY GIRL STUDENT

The Sindh Human Rights Department has taken an action on a harassment complaint received from Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) Univer­sity of Art and Design in Jamshoro and directed DIG Police Hyderabad and FIA Cyber Wing Direc­tor to probe the incident. Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University student Raheela Awan filed a harassment complaint against Accounts Di­rector of the University Asif Ali Sher. The victim student approached DSP Rescue Jahangir Ansari but he failed to satisfy the victim. On the com­plaint of the victim, Sindh government also con­tacted DSP Rescue Jahangir Ansari to seek probe details but he failed to do so. Amid cold response by DSP Rescue, Sindh Human Right Department has sent a letter to DIG Police Hyderabad and Di­rector FIA cyber wing to probe the incident and took action against the accused and provide jus­tice to the victim student. Deputy Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Shahid Hussain Abro sent the letters to DIG police and FIA cyber wing. The letter further said that it was the prime duty and responsibility of Human Rights department to provide justice to the victim family.