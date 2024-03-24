Polio Peril

Despite the successful implementation of the Pakistan Polio Pro­gramme’s campaigns, where over 88.1 million children were vaccinated earlier in the year, the imminent threat posed by the detection of six more positive environmental samples for wild poliovi­rus type 1 (WPV1) has surfaced, totaling 71 cases for the current year.

WPV1 was found in sewage samples from Karachi’s Keamari, Hyder­abad, Multan, Quetta and Faisalabad. The YB3A poliovirus genetic cluster has been identified in all six clusters. It is noteworthy that this strain had been eradicated from Pakistan in 2021. However, it was reintroduced from Afghanistan in January 2023 as it remained in circulation there.

Due to lower temperatures from September to April, the poliovi­rus remains less active, marking this season as the low transmission season. However, the detection of 15 positive samples in three days is nerve-wracking because the high transmission season from May to Au­gust is approaching. The virus becomes more active during this season and if contracted by children with weak immunity or those who may have missed their vaccinations, it will have lifelong effects.

The Federal Secretary for Health emphasised the importance of re­peated vaccinations to protect children from the incurable disease’s ef­fects. This infectious disease may lead to various symptoms, ranging from mild illness to paralysis and even death in severe cases. The ef­fects of the virus can be devastating, leading to lifelong disabilities and impairments in mobility and functioning. It robs children of the chance to lead a normal, healthy life. Children must, at all costs, be protect­ed from the catastrophic effects of this virus. A vaccination program is scheduled to begin on March 25 in 26 districts, targeting over 8 mil­lion children. Another campaign is planned for April. Due to the lack of awareness, parents of toddlers often disregard the polio vaccinators who offer the vaccine at their doorstep. This must end now, and the au­thorities should carry out a massive poliovirus vaccination awareness program to raise awareness about the deadly threats of this disease.

Children are the future of our nation, and if they are not given the at­tention and healthcare that they deserve, then we have failed as a na­tion. It is the duty of every parent to help improve their child’s immu­nity, enabling them to fight off infections and mitigate any risks that could potentially jeopardise their child’s life.