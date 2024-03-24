PTI chief refuses to accept Hammad Azhar’s resignation

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Gohar Khan has turned down the resignation of party’s central Punjab general-secretary and acting President Hammad Azhar. In a state­ment on X, Gohar said he had decided not to accept the resignation of Azhar in the light of instructions given by incarcerated PTI chief Imran Khan.

“Azhar enjoys full confidence of the party, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and mine,” he said, requesting him to continue with his organisa­tional duties as usual with full ded­ication and keenness. Earlier this week, Azhar, who has been in hiding since May 9 violence, had resigned from his party offices expressing his inability to represent on ground. In a two-page resignation sent to the party chairman and secretary-gen­eral, Azhar had stated that the “fas­cist” government had booked him in 42 “fake” terrorism cases besides Pakistan Electronic Media Regulato­ry Authority (Pemra) banning him from appearing at TV channels. “My home has been raided repeatedly, ransacked and sealed, my family ha­rassed,” he added.