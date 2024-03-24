Public shock over Princess Catherine cancer disclosure

LONDON - Tourists outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday reacted with shock after Cath­erine, Princess of Wales announced she had received a cancer diagnosis. Han­nah Dickerson, visiting London from the United State, described 42-year-old Catherine’s announcement as a “very big deal” given her age and popularity. “It’s just shocking considering King Charles was already just diagnosed with cancer and then all the rumours and specula­tions about Kate. And finally, we know what happened,” she added. The an­nouncement made by Catherine herself in a highly unusual video statement in which she also expressed solidarity with oth­ers fighting cancer, would make people realise the royals were “people and not just these royal figureheads”, she added. “I think it’s important to know that they’re human just like us... I think it’s very, very good that they’re open about showing that they’re not afraid to hide it,” she told AFP. Amy Watson, an Australian tour­ist, said the princess’s health problems would be particularly difficult for the royal family to deal with in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sep­tember 2022 and Charles’s own di­agnosis. Royal of­ficials said in early February that the king was stepping back from public duties to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer. “I actually got the notification of her diag­nosis as I was just standing outside of the palace. It’s quite a shock,” Watson said. “I think it would have a great impact follow­ing the deaths in the family quite recently. So I just hope they’re all OK,” she added. Another Australian tourist, Josh Porter, said Catherine’s health battle might also change heir to the throne Prince William’s views on “what they (the family) do and how they do it”. William and Catherine have three young children -- future king Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. “I think it would certainly raise questions as to whether he would want to or how soon he would want to take up the reins (as monarch)”, he said. In the meanwhile, es­tranged British royal Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan said they wished “health and healing” to Catherine, Princess of Wales, after she revealed she has can­cer. The statement came after Catherine -- known widely as Kate -- announced Fri­day that she has cancer and is in the early stages of chemotherapy. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” said the California-based couple. The news of Kate’s diagnosis comes come at a tumultuous time for relations inside Britain’s royal family. Harry and Meghan, known formally as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals, having stepped back from duties amid recriminations over the way they say they were treat­ed. They moved to California in 2020, where they live in an exclusive enclave outside Santa Barbara, and are now forging their own businesses, after be­ing cut off from the royal purse. Harry, who married former actress Meghan in a fairytale wedding in 2018, was at one time very close to his brother William, but relations have soured in recent years. The brothers have reportedly not spoken in months after Harry’s high-profile pub­lic criticism of his family.