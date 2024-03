Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed displeasure over the successive incidents of kite flying despite the ban and directed to start a campaign to stop kite flying across the province.

In a statement in Lahore, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to take strict action against those who violate the ban on kite flying.

The Chief Minister also sought a report from the IG Punjab on the incident of the death of a young man due to kite flying in Faisalabad.