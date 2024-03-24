Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

QFFD delegation visits Pakistan, explores collaborative development initiatives

QFFD delegation visits Pakistan, explores collaborative development initiatives
Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Business, Headlines

ISLAMABAD   -  A delegation from Qatar Fund for De­velopment (QFFD) led by Mr Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of QFFD, is on a two-day visit to Pakistan from 23-24 March 2024. 

The delegation, alongwith the Ambas­sador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan H E Mr Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, called on Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema on Saturday at Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad. 

The Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema welcomed the CEO, QFFD, and appreciated the role of the State of Qatar and QFFD in the development of the coun­try and the longstanding relationship be­tween the two countries. He congratulated Mr Al-Kuwari on receiving the Civil Award conferred upon him by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services to Pakistan. He expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar in galvanising the interna­tional support for the 2022 floods affect­ees by pledging $25.00 million. 

President says will not tolerate any efforts to destabilise Pakistan

H E Mr Al-Kuwari congratulated the Minister for Economic Affairs on Paki­stan Day and thanked the Government of Pakistan for conferment of the Civil Award. Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the priority of GoP to fur­ther strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the devel­opment of mega projects in the water sector. H E Mr Al-Kuwari showed his interest in increasing the footprint of QFFD in power generation and housing sectors in Pakistan. Both sides will fur­ther enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions. 

The Minister for Economic Affairs ap­preciated the role and support of QFFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time. He assured to further strengthen the relations with QFFD in the future. H E Mr Al-Kuwari stated that QFFD remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through climate-resilient infrastructure.

Nishan-i-Pakistan award conferred on Saudi Defence Minister

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024