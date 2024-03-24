QFFD delegation visits Pakistan, explores collaborative development initiatives

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Qatar Fund for De­velopment (QFFD) led by Mr Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Offi­cer (CEO) of QFFD, is on a two-day visit to Pakistan from 23-24 March 2024.

The delegation, alongwith the Ambas­sador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan H E Mr Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, called on Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema on Saturday at Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad.

The Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema welcomed the CEO, QFFD, and appreciated the role of the State of Qatar and QFFD in the development of the coun­try and the longstanding relationship be­tween the two countries. He congratulated Mr Al-Kuwari on receiving the Civil Award conferred upon him by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services to Pakistan. He expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar in galvanising the interna­tional support for the 2022 floods affect­ees by pledging $25.00 million.

H E Mr Al-Kuwari congratulated the Minister for Economic Affairs on Paki­stan Day and thanked the Government of Pakistan for conferment of the Civil Award. Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the priority of GoP to fur­ther strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the devel­opment of mega projects in the water sector. H E Mr Al-Kuwari showed his interest in increasing the footprint of QFFD in power generation and housing sectors in Pakistan. Both sides will fur­ther enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions.

The Minister for Economic Affairs ap­preciated the role and support of QFFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time. He assured to further strengthen the relations with QFFD in the future. H E Mr Al-Kuwari stated that QFFD remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through climate-resilient infrastructure.