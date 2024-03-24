QFFD delegation visits Pakistan, explores collaborative development initiatives

ISLAMABAD - A delegation from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) led by Mr Khalifa bin Jassem Al-Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of QFFD, is on a two-day visit to Pakistan from 23-24 March 2024.
The delegation, alongwith the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Pakistan H E Mr Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, called on Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema on Saturday at Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad.
The Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema welcomed the CEO, QFFD, and appreciated the role of the State of Qatar and QFFD in the development of the country and the longstanding relationship between the two countries. He congratulated Mr Al-Kuwari on receiving the Civil Award conferred upon him by the President of Pakistan in recognition of his services to Pakistan. He expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar in galvanising the international support for the 2022 floods affectees by pledging $25.00 million.
H E Mr Al-Kuwari congratulated the Minister for Economic Affairs on Pakistan Day and thanked the Government of Pakistan for conferment of the Civil Award. Minister for Economic Affairs highlighted the priority of GoP to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the development of mega projects in the water sector. H E Mr Al-Kuwari showed his interest in increasing the footprint of QFFD in power generation and housing sectors in Pakistan. Both sides will further enhance bilateral cooperation by initiating technical level discussions.
The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the role and support of QFFD to Pakistan at a very challenging time. He assured to further strengthen the relations with QFFD in the future. H E Mr Al-Kuwari stated that QFFD remains committed to supporting Pakistan in its journey towards recovery and prosperity through climate-resilient infrastructure.