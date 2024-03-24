Robbers drag man on road after looting cash

RAWALPINDI - A 50-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a gang of three robbers allegedly kidnapped, robbed him of cash and dragged him for around hundreds of metres on GT Road in Gujar Khan here Saturday, informed sources. The National Highways and Motorway Police, however, managed to arrest two suspected robbers while another managed to escape from the scene, they said. The NHMWP handed over the two robbers to Gujar Khan police for further action, whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted the maimed man to hospital for autopsy. According to sources, a gang of three armed robbers kidnapped a 50-year-old man namely Haroon on gunpoint in Gujar Khan and bundled him in a car. The robbers snatched Rs 0.7 million from the man and tried to throw him out of moving car. However, the man got entangled with seat belt and kept dragging on for one and half km, they said.