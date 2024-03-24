Robbers drag man on road after looting cash

Sunday, March 24, 2024
Israr Ahmad
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   A 50-year-old man suffered serious inju­ries after a gang of three robbers alleg­edly kidnapped, robbed him of cash and dragged him for around hundreds of metres on GT Road in Gujar Khan here Saturday, informed sources. The Na­tional Highways and Motorway Police, however, managed to arrest two sus­pected robbers while another managed to escape from the scene, they said. The NHMWP handed over the two robbers to Gujar Khan police for further ac­tion, whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted the maimed man to hospital for autopsy. According to sources, a gang of three armed robbers kidnapped a 50-year-old man namely Haroon on gunpoint in Gujar Khan and bundled him in a car. The robbers snatched Rs 0.7 million from the man and tried to throw him out of moving car. However, the man got entangled with seat belt and kept drag­ging on for one and half km, they said.

