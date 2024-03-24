Russia arrests all four concert hall gunmen as death toll rises to 133

Moscow - Russia on Saturday said it had arrested 11 people -- including four gunmen -- over the attack on a Moscow concert hall, as the death toll rose to 133. Camouflaged assailants opened fire at the packed Crocus City Hall in Moscow’s northern suburb of Krasnogorsk on Friday evening ahead of a concert by Soviet-era rock band Piknik in the deadliest attack in Russia for at least a decade. Russia’s FSB security service said some of the perpetrators had fled towards the Russia-Ukraine border, adding that the assailants had “appropriate contacts” in the country, according to a statement cited by state-run news agencies.

The Kremlin said the head of the FSB security service had informed President Vladimir Putin about the arrests, while authorities warned the number of fatalities was set to keep rising, with more than 100 still hospitalised. “FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov reported to the president on the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall,” it said.

Putin himself has not made any public remarks or been seen in public in the more than 12 hours since the attack. The Kremlin said he was being kept constantly informed and a government official said he had wished a speedy recovery to the victims. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said Saturday the number killed was climbing towards 100. “At the mo­ment, it has been established that 93 people are dead. The death toll is ex­pected to rise,” it said in a statement published on Telegram. It said peo­ple died both from gunshot wounds and from smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed the 6,000-seater ven­ue. “The terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall’s premises, where spectators were lo­cated, including wounded,” the In­vestigative Committee said. A fire had quickly spread through the ven­ue on Friday after reports of the mass shooting, with screaming concert-go­ers rushing to emergency exits. Some filmed the gunmen from the upper floors as they appeared to methodi­cally walk through the stalls shooting people, footage shared on social me­dia showed. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Friday, said its fighters attacked “a large gather­ing” on Moscow’s outskirts and “re­treated to their bases safely”.

- GLOBAL CONDEMNATION -

Russian authorities have called it a “terrorist attack. Some 107 peo­ple were still in hospital on Saturday morning, according to Russia’s Emer­gency Situations Ministry.

Russian Telegram channels, includ­ing Baza which is close to the secu­rity services, and a lawmaker said some of the suspects were from the central Asian nation of Tajikistan.

In a statement, Tajikistan’s foreign affairs ministry said it had not re­ceived any information from Moscow about the involvement of its citizens.

In Moscow, residents formed long queues in the Saturday morning rain to donate blood, according to videos posted by state media outlets.

Memorial posters featuring a sin­gle candle replaced advertising bill­boards at some Moscow bus stops, the RIA Novosti state agency re­ported. Major events were cancelled across the country, including a friend­ly football match between Russia and Paraguay set to take place in Moscow on Monday. Statements of condem­nation from world leaders continued to roll in. On Saturday, a spokesper­son for Afghanistan’s foreign minis­try said the Taliban “condemns in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia ... and con­siders it a blatant violation of all hu­man standards.”

- US WARNING DISMISSED -

Attention is also being focused on Rus­sia’s powerful intelligence services in the wake of the attack. Just three days before, Putin had publicly dismissed Western warnings of an imminent at­tack in Moscow as a propaganda de­signed to scare Russian citizens. On 7 March, the US embassy in Russia had issued a security alert saying it was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include con­certs.” Washington said it had direct­ly warned Russian authorities about a “planned terrorist attack” possibly targeting “large gatherings” in Mos­cow. The United States had “shared this information with Russian au­thorities”, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said. But speaking to FSB chiefs last Tues­day, Putin said: “Recent provocative statements by a number of official Westerns structures about the possi­bility of terrorist attacks in Russia ... resembles outright blackmail and an intention to intimidate and destabi­lise our society.”