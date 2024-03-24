Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

ISLAMABAD - Former Foreign Secretary and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar Khan passed away on Saturday in Lahore after protract­ed illness. He was 89. Born in 1934, late Shaharyar Khan had joined the Foreign Service in 1957 and served till his his re­tirement as foreign secretary in 1994.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, in a statement con­doled over Khan’s death who “served Pakistan with great distinction both as a diplomat and Chairman PCB.” “He will be greatly missed,” Dar said and prayed to Allah to grant him a high­er place in Jannah and solace to his family and friends. Foreign Office paid tribute to the ex-am­bassador and high commissioner and honoured his “monumental services in protecting Pakistan’s diplomatic interests”. In a post on X, Foreign Sec­retary Muhammad Syrus Qazi said he was deep­ly saddened by Khan’s passing and lauded him as “one of Pakistan’s finest diplomats.”

Qazi said Khan left behind a “rich legacy of ac­complishment and protecting and promoting Pa­kistan’s interests”. He had earlier served as Am­bassador to Jordan and France as well as High Commissioner to London. From 1994 to 1996, he served in Rwanda as special representative to the UN Secretary General overseeing peacekeep­ing operations. A passionate cricketer, Shaharyar Khan had two stints as chairman, between 2003 and 2006 and then 2014 to 2017.