Sunday, March 24, 2024
SHO holds ‘Numbardars’ meeting in Shah Nikdur

APP
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  Station House Officer Shah Nikdur Wasim Abbas Saturday held a meeting to review law and order situation in the villages during the holy month of Ramazan. All ‘Numbardars’ [village heads] of the area were present in the meeting. The SHO siad that ‘Numbardara’ system haD been upgraded by the government and ‘Numbardars’ would play a key role in maintaining peace across the village being a village head and has a vigilant eye on dif­ferent issues. He said that his doors were open for solving basic problems of villagers. The SHO also inquired the security situation in the vil­lages during Ramadan. Members of Shah Nikdur media group including Tanveer Ahmed, Muham­mad Zubair, Hanif Kalyar and Muhammad Wasim were also present.

APP

