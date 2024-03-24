SHO holds ‘Numbardars’ meeting in Shah Nikdur

SARGODHA - Station House Officer Shah Nikdur Wasim Abbas Saturday held a meeting to review law and order situation in the villages during the holy month of Ramazan. All ‘Numbardars’ [village heads] of the area were present in the meeting. The SHO siad that ‘Numbardara’ system haD been upgraded by the government and ‘Numbardars’ would play a key role in maintaining peace across the village being a village head and has a vigilant eye on dif­ferent issues. He said that his doors were open for solving basic problems of villagers. The SHO also inquired the security situation in the vil­lages during Ramadan. Members of Shah Nikdur media group including Tanveer Ahmed, Muham­mad Zubair, Hanif Kalyar and Muhammad Wasim were also present.