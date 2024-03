KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday visited the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and paid rich tributes to him on the oc­casion of Pakistan Day.

Sindh Ministers including Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon were also present on the occasion. The Governor laid a wreath and offered Fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosper­ity of the country. Later, he inked com­ments in the visitors book.