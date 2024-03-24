Sindh police announce recruitment of 11,000 policemen

KARACHI - The Sindh Police department has unveiled a sig­nificant recruitment campaign aiming to bolster its ranks with over 11,000 new personnel across the province. The announcement, made on March 23, 2024, opens doors for young men and women between the ages of 18 and 28 to join the force. Prospective candidates can submit their applica­tions online for Grade 7 positions until April 23, 2024. The online application process has been introduced to streamline the initial stages of re­cruitment, ensuring efficiency and accessibility. Following the submission of applications, success­ful candidates will undergo an initial online test. Those who pass this stage will progress to the subsequent phase, which involves physical fit­ness assessments administered by the IBA Suk­kur. This rigorous two-stage process aims to select candidates based on both academic proficiency and physical aptitude. The planned recruitment breakdown by region is given as in Karachi, there are 3,108 positions for male candidates, 583 for fe­male candidates, and 194 for minority personnel. Hyderabad will see the enlistment of 498 person­nel, with representation from women and minori­ties. Similarly, Shaheed Benazirabad is slated to recruit 3,322 personnel, inclusive of women and minorities. In Mirpur Khas, 597 positions are avail­able, with 90 specifically designated for women. Sukkur aims to enlist 638 personnel, including 96 women. Larkana plans to recruit 2,000 personnel, with 318 positions allocated for women. Addition­ally, there are 114 positions open for recruitment in other districts. This extensive recruitment drive is anticipated to bolster the Sindh Police force significantly. By embracing a diverse pool of new recruits, the department aims to enhance its abil­ity to serve and safeguard the populace of Sindh. Notably, the inclusion of women in the recruitment process underscores a concerted effort to promote gender equality within law enforcement.