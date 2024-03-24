Sunday, March 24, 2024
Spring floral extravaganza blossoms at Jilani Park, Lahore

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE  -  The Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) inaugurated the annual spring floral exhibition,here on Sat­urday. According to a spokesperson, this two-week-long event, showcas­ing over fifty varieties of vibrant spring flowers, including Azaleas, Cyclamens, Petunias, Tulips and with more than 60,000 flowers on display. The exhibition aims to cele­brate the synergy between horticul­ture and water, coinciding with In­ternational Water Day observed on March 22,spokesperson added. The event promises to be a delightful re­treat for residents and visitors alike, offering a resplendent celebration of spring’s arrival amidst the serene surroundings of Jilani Park.

