Stoic Sabalenka makes winning start to Miami Open

MIAMI - World number two Aryna Sa­balenka made a stoic return to the court on Friday as she eased past Paula Badosa 6-4 6-3 to reach the third round of the Miami Open just days after the death of her former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov.

What was a long and dif­ficult week for the 25-year-old Belarusian, who had received a first round bye, was made a little bit longer as heavy rains swept across South Florida. It delayed the start of play by just over six hours. While not at her sharpest, the Australian Open champion made quick work of her Spanish oppo­nent as dark clouds again threatened to halt action.

“No, I wasn’t surprised at all (by Sabalenka’s play)”, said Badosa. “She’s a very, very strong woman, strong personality, you can see it on the court. I knew she was going to play very well and I told her I wish her the best and let’s see if she can go very deep in this tournament.”

Sabalenka issued a brief statement on Wednesday, saying her heart was broken by the “unthinkable tragedy,” but has otherwise remained out of the spotlight. The statement also revealed that they had split up before the tragedy. The Miami-Dade po­lice department confirmed on Tuesday that they had re­sponded to a call the day be­fore at a Miami resort about reports of a man jumping off a balcony. The police said no foul play was suspected.

Koltsov, 42, played for the Belarus national team at the 2002 and 2010 Olym­pics and spent parts of three seasons with the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins between 2003 and 2006. The news of Koltsov’s death sent a shockwave through the Miami Open as Sabalenka’s fellow players rallied around her, including her opponent Badosa.

“It wasn’t very comfort­able to play my best friend in this situation,” Badosa said. “Honestly both of us are pretty strong mentally, we’re strong women, I proved it, she proved it.” Next up for the Belarusian is Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina.

On the men’s side of the tournament, Czech Tomas Machac pulled off the sur­prise of the day by upsetting fifth seed Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4, ending the Russian’s run of 11 consecutive opening round wins. In other wom­en’s action, third seeded American Coco Gauff sped into the third round with 6-1 6-2 victory over Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska.