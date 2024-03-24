Strawberry: Fruit for Diabetes

Diabetes, a global health concern, affects millions of people worldwide. This disease leads to major complications, including cardiovascular issues, kidney damage, and nerve disorders. Among types of diabetes, Type 2 diabetes (T2M) accounts for approximately 90% of all diabetes cases globally. Lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and obesity, contribute significantly to its prevalence. Pakistan faces a substantial burden of diabetes, with around 19.4 million adults affected, making it one of the top ten countries with the highest prevalence. To treat/manage diabetes, anti-diabetic medications are commonly used, but they may lead to adverse reactions such as gastrointestinal discomfort and adherence issues such as forgetfulness or difficulty in maintaining medication schedules. This highlights the need for innovative approaches to tackle this rising health issue.
The present study was carried out to explore the antidiabetic, antioxidant, and antihyperlipidemic potential of strawberry extracts against Alloxan-induced (100 mg/kg body weight) diabetic rats. Strawberries are renowned for their rich content of bioactive compounds, posing numerous health benefits. Results showed that strawberries possess natural health-promoting properties due to their phytochemical content, antioxidant capacity, and nutritional value.
For bio-efficacy assessment, rats were categorised into six groups. These included a negative control group (G0), a positive control group (G1), and three treatment groups (G2, G3, and G4), which were administered strawberry extract at doses of 250 mg/kg, 500 mg/kg, and 750 mg/kg of body weight, respectively. Additionally, a fifth group (G5) was provided with metformin at a dosage of 70 mg/kg BW for 28 days with an ad libitum diet.
At the end of the trial, the rats were euthanised, and various analyses were conducted, including assessments of body weight, blood glucose levels, glycaemic indicators, antioxidant parameters, lipid profiles, renal function tests (RFT), liver function tests (LFT), and histopathological examination of pancreatic tissues.
The results indicated significant differences (p < 0.05) between diabetic groups treated with strawberry fruit extract and the positive control group (diabetic, normal diet) across various parameters, including weight, blood glucose, liver function tests (LFT), renal function tests (RFT), lipid profile, and antioxidant levels. Diabetic rats treated with strawberry extract at 500 mg/kg body weight experienced significant reductions in blood glucose levels, serum urea, and creatinine, along with increases in body weight, insulin activity, and protein levels. These findings suggest the potential of strawberry extracts in alleviating hyperglycaemia and improving metabolic parameters in diabetic conditions. Furthermore, administration of strawberry fruit extract, particularly at a dosage of 500 mg/kg body weight, elevated antioxidant parameters such as glutathione peroxidase (GPx) and superoxide dismutase (SOD) levels.
Based on these findings, the consumption of strawberry fruit extract presents a practical approach to managing hyperglycaemia and hyperlipidaemia in diabetic patients. In conclusion, this study demonstrates the potential of strawberry extracts in mitigating diabetes-related complications. These findings hold significance for individuals seeking healthy dietary choices.
IFTIKHAR YOUNIS MALLHI,
Lahore.