Strawberry: Fruit for Diabetes

Diabetes, a global health con­cern, affects millions of peo­ple worldwide. This disease leads to major complications, including cardiovascular issues, kidney dam­age, and nerve disorders. Among types of diabetes, Type 2 diabetes (T2M) accounts for approximately 90% of all diabetes cases globally. Lifestyle factors, such as poor diet, lack of physical activity, and obe­sity, contribute significantly to its prevalence. Pakistan faces a sub­stantial burden of diabetes, with around 19.4 million adults affect­ed, making it one of the top ten countries with the highest preva­lence. To treat/manage diabetes, anti-diabetic medications are com­monly used, but they may lead to adverse reactions such as gastroin­testinal discomfort and adherence issues such as forgetfulness or dif­ficulty in maintaining medication schedules. This highlights the need for innovative approaches to tackle this rising health issue.

The present study was carried out to explore the antidiabetic, antioxi­dant, and antihyperlipidemic poten­tial of strawberry extracts against Alloxan-induced (100 mg/kg body weight) diabetic rats. Strawberries are renowned for their rich content of bioactive compounds, posing nu­merous health benefits. Results showed that strawberries possess natural health-promoting proper­ties due to their phytochemical con­tent, antioxidant capacity, and nu­tritional value.

For bio-efficacy assessment, rats were categorised into six groups. These included a negative con­trol group (G0), a positive control group (G1), and three treatment groups (G2, G3, and G4), which were administered strawberry ex­tract at doses of 250 mg/kg, 500 mg/kg, and 750 mg/kg of body weight, respectively. Additional­ly, a fifth group (G5) was provided with metformin at a dosage of 70 mg/kg BW for 28 days with an ad libitum diet.

At the end of the trial, the rats were euthanised, and various anal­yses were conducted, including as­sessments of body weight, blood glucose levels, glycaemic indica­tors, antioxidant parameters, lipid profiles, renal function tests (RFT), liver function tests (LFT), and his­topathological examination of pan­creatic tissues.

The results indicated significant differences (p < 0.05) between di­abetic groups treated with straw­berry fruit extract and the positive control group (diabetic, normal diet) across various parameters, in­cluding weight, blood glucose, liver function tests (LFT), renal function tests (RFT), lipid profile, and anti­oxidant levels. Diabetic rats treat­ed with strawberry extract at 500 mg/kg body weight experienced significant reductions in blood glu­cose levels, serum urea, and creati­nine, along with increases in body weight, insulin activity, and protein levels. These findings suggest the potential of strawberry extracts in alleviating hyperglycaemia and im­proving metabolic parameters in diabetic conditions. Furthermore, administration of strawberry fruit extract, particularly at a dosage of 500 mg/kg body weight, elevat­ed antioxidant parameters such as glutathione peroxidase (GPx) and superoxide dismutase (SOD) levels.

Based on these findings, the consumption of strawberry fruit extract presents a practical ap­proach to managing hyperglycae­mia and hyperlipidaemia in di­abetic patients. In conclusion, this study demonstrates the po­tential of strawberry extracts in mitigating diabetes-related com­plications. These findings hold significance for individuals seek­ing healthy dietary choices.

IFTIKHAR YOUNIS MALLHI,

Lahore.