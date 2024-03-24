Teachers perturbed as time scale notifications encounter delays

ISLAMABAD - The delay in releasing the notifi­cation of higher time scale (HTS) has left more than 500 teachers in a state of uncertainty, compli­cating their career advancement with hurdles.

Since the Departmental Pro­motion Committee meeting on January 5, 2024, where the cases of 509 time scale cases were deliberated, these teach­ers have been experiencing distress and anxiety due to pro­longed delay.

An anonymous teacher while talking to APP highlighted the 2011 government initiative to address slow promotion structures of teachers, intro­ducing the HTS policy, which pegged promotions to specific timeframes in their respec­tive grades. This policy was meant to be a beacon of hope for teachers facing prolonged waits for their regular promo­tion. However, this policy has become entangled in admin­istrative complexities and bu­reaucratic hurdles. Another teacher, speaking anonymously, lamented the situation, high­lighting how the promise of timely HTS has transformed into a nightmare.

Meanwhile a teacher ex­pressing disappointment in the Federal Directorate of Educa­tion (FDE) for failing to cham­pion their cause effectively said, “Since there is no regular Director General at FDE, there is a lack of effective pursuit of teachers’ promotion cases and insufficient pressure on the edu­cation ministry for the timely is­suance of HTS notifications.

Amidst this chaos, the teach­ers urged the education minis­ter to intervene and untangle the bureaucratic knots stran­gling their careers. Their hopes now rest on the shoulders of minister in power to bring about the resolution they so desperately seek, before more careers are needlessly blocked by administrative lethargy.