UN Security Council vote on new Gaza ceasefire text postponed to Monday: diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, UNITED STATES - A vote at the UN Security Council on a new text calling for an “immediate” ceasefire in the Isra­el-Hamas war was postponed to Monday, diplo­matic sources told AFP, after a separate, US-lead draft resolution was vetoed. The United States, Israel’s main ally and military backer, had put forward a resolution mentioning “the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire” and condemning the October 7 attack by Hamas.

Russia and China on Friday vetoed that reso­lution, which had stopped short of explicitly de­manding that Israel immediately end its cam­paign in Gaza. The new ceasefire text was meant to go to a vote on Saturday, but was pushed back to allow further discussions of the draft, the dip­lomatic sources said.

More than 1,160 people, mostly civilians, died on October 7 when militants infiltrated Israel in the country’s deadliest attack, according to Is­raeli official figures. Israel has vowed to eradi­cate Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. More than 32,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in the retaliatory campaign, according to the Gaza health ministry, and the United Nations has warned of imminent famine in the territory.