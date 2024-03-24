UN slams deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow

UNITED NATIONS - The UN Secre­tary-General Antonio Gu­terres condemned in the “strongest possible terms” Friday’s deadly terrorist at­tack at a concert hall outside Moscow. Gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Kras­nogorsk, killing over 60 people and injuring anoth­er 145 others as a group of armed men, wearing com­bat fatigues, opened fire at location on Friday night, BBC and Reuters reported, citing Russia’s FSB Feder­al Security Service. Accord­ing to Russian news reports, the terrorists threw explo­sives, triggering a massive fire at the Hall, located on the western edge of Mos­cow. Videos on social me­dia showed huge plumes of black smoke rising over the building, Reuters reported. “The Secretary-General con­veys his deep condolenc­es to the bereaved families and the people and the Gov­ernment of the Russian Fed­eration,” said his Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “He wishes those injured a speedy recovery.” The Secu­rity Council also condemned “the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” in a press statement released on Fri­day evening. “This repre­hensible act of terrorism re­sulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives,” Council members said, expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the fami­lies of the victims and to the Russian people.