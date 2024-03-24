Sunday, March 24, 2024
USAID Director meets Sindh leaders to advance shared goals

Somvongsiri meets with CM Murad to reaffirm USAID's partnership and support for development initiatives in Sindh

March 24, 2024
KARACHI  -  US Agency for International Develop­ment’s (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, govern­ment counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID’s long­standing commitment to improving lives and achieving shared develop­ment goals in Sindh during her visit to the city.

Under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alli­ance” framework, USAID continues to collaborate with Pakistan to address climate, environmental, and economic challenges, ensuring a sustainable fu­ture for generations to come, accord­ing to a communiqué on Saturday.

Along with Consul General Conrad Tribble, Mission Director Somvongsiri met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reaffirm USAID’s partner­ship and support for development initiatives in Sindh. Discussions with Sindh Minister of Health and Popula­tion Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, cen­tered on ongoing collaborations in health as well as successful interven­tions during crises such as COVID-19 and the 2022 floods.

USAID’s decades-long partnership with the Sindh government spans vari­ous sectors, including education, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, clean energy, food security, economic advancement, and climate resilience.

During their visit to Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Center (JPMC), es­tablished with US assistance in col­laboration with Indiana University in the 1950s, CG Tribble and the Mis­sion Director observed the impact of USAID-supported initiatives on ma­ternal and newborn care.

The Mission Director also met with several accomplished female gradu­ates who were recipients of USAID scholarships at the US-Pakistan Cen­ter for Advanced Studies in Water, a collaborative initiative established at Mehran University in partnership with the University of Utah. Addition­ally, she engaged with a firm dedicat­ed to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance agricultural practices, thereby empowering farmers across all stages of the crop cycle—from seed to harvest. 

Underscoring USAID’s commit­ment to fostering partnerships with local organizations, she spoke with representatives from civil society and NGOs to understand their perspec­tives on crucial issues such as human rights, access to justice, and informa­tion, focusing on the empowerment of women, minorities, and marginal­ized communities.

