USAID Director meets Sindh leaders to advance shared goals

KARACHI - US Agency for International Develop­ment’s (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, govern­ment counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID’s long­standing commitment to improving lives and achieving shared develop­ment goals in Sindh during her visit to the city.

Under the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alli­ance” framework, USAID continues to collaborate with Pakistan to address climate, environmental, and economic challenges, ensuring a sustainable fu­ture for generations to come, accord­ing to a communiqué on Saturday.

Along with Consul General Conrad Tribble, Mission Director Somvongsiri met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reaffirm USAID’s partner­ship and support for development initiatives in Sindh. Discussions with Sindh Minister of Health and Popula­tion Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, cen­tered on ongoing collaborations in health as well as successful interven­tions during crises such as COVID-19 and the 2022 floods.

USAID’s decades-long partnership with the Sindh government spans vari­ous sectors, including education, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, clean energy, food security, economic advancement, and climate resilience.

During their visit to Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Center (JPMC), es­tablished with US assistance in col­laboration with Indiana University in the 1950s, CG Tribble and the Mis­sion Director observed the impact of USAID-supported initiatives on ma­ternal and newborn care.

The Mission Director also met with several accomplished female gradu­ates who were recipients of USAID scholarships at the US-Pakistan Cen­ter for Advanced Studies in Water, a collaborative initiative established at Mehran University in partnership with the University of Utah. Addition­ally, she engaged with a firm dedicat­ed to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance agricultural practices, thereby empowering farmers across all stages of the crop cycle—from seed to harvest.

Underscoring USAID’s commit­ment to fostering partnerships with local organizations, she spoke with representatives from civil society and NGOs to understand their perspec­tives on crucial issues such as human rights, access to justice, and informa­tion, focusing on the empowerment of women, minorities, and marginal­ized communities.