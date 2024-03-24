Sunday, March 24, 2024
Zelensky aide denies Ukraine link to Moscow concert hall attack

Agencies
March 24, 2024
KYIV  -  Kyiv said Saturday it rejected Russian claims of a Ukrainian link to an attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people.

Russia’s FSB security service said Saturday it had arrested the gun­men behind the attack while they were trying to flee to Ukraine.

“The versions of Rus­sian special services regarding Ukraine are absolutely untenable and absurd,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on X, for­merly Twitter.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, the dead­liest in Russia in almost two decades.

The FSB had said the perpetrators had “tried to escape, travelling by car towards the Rus­sian-Ukrainian border ... the criminals intend­ed to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had appropriate con­tacts on the Ukrainian side.” It did not provide further details. Some Russian lawmakers, as well as former presi­dent Dmitry Medvedev, have also evoked a pos­sible Ukrainian connec­tion, without providing evidence.

