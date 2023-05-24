12 policemen booked on court order

MUZAFFARGARH - At least 13 people among former SHO, ASI with unidentified 10 con­stables are booked on or­der of the District and Ses­sion Judge here. As per FIR, former SHO of Civil Lines police station, Mujtaba, alongwith ten constables and local citizen, Shehr Yar Bashir ransacked shop no 5 of the plaintiff, Faisal Hafeez son of Hafeez-ud-Din Sheikh which is lo­cated at Makka Plaza. The accused not only threw goods out of the shop, oc­cupied it as well. Former SHO, Mujtaba and ASI Bilal had later on arrested the plaintiff, Tariq Hafeez as being alleged in the FIR. Further, the accused party snatched motorbike worth Rs60,000, cash Rs30,000, a tola of gold and ring cost­ing Rs120,000 from the plaintiff. The former SHO had put the later (plaintiff) into the lock-up who was recovered by bailiff. Police Thana Civil Lines registered case against its own former SHO, ASI Bilal, citizen, Sher Yar Bashir with ten uniden­tified police officials on di­rection of the court.