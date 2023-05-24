15 students of SZABIST complete internship  

islamabad- As many as 15 students from Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Science and Technology (SZABIST) completed their internship with the Islamabad capital police traffic division, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police are acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs. Under one such program, a batch of SZABIST University completed their internship spanning 65 hours.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that efforts were underway to promote friendly policing in the city.

“The young generation is our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude is crucial for a safe road environment in the city,” he said.

The concluding ceremony was attended by university students as well as officials from the education wing of Islamabad capital police. The CTO Islamabad distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips and hoped that a disciplinary traffic system could be ensured through cooperation of the young generation.

In the end, he further said that those completing such programs with the Islamabad capital police were brand ambassadors and were entrusted with the task to cooperate in ensuring a safe road environment in the city.