16,000 LWMC employees to be given health, safety training

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din is de­termined to take measures for welfare of workers. As many as 16,000 workers of the company will be given health and safety training according to interna­tional working standards with the support of the International La­bour Organization (ILO).

In this regard, a meeting of the LWMC officers with a dele­gation of the ILO was held here at the head office of the com­pany on Tuesday.

Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood, GM HR Altaf Ahmed and Director Public Relations Umar Chaudhry attended the meeting. Safety and health ex­perts Kawakami from Japan, Razi Mujtaba from Islamabad, and Saad from Lahore

briefed Deputy CEO LWMC Fa­had Mahmood about internation­al working standards for sanitary workers. In the first phase, the ILO will formulate a safety and health policy for employees with the support of the LWMC man­agement. The training of senior management will be conducted by the ILO in July. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said about the training programme for workers that the LWMC was.