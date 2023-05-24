Wednesday, May 24, 2023
16,000 LWMC employees to be given health, safety training

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -    Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din is de­termined to take measures for welfare of workers. As many as 16,000 workers of the company will be given health and safety training according to interna­tional working standards with the support of the International La­bour Organization (ILO). 

In this regard, a meeting of the LWMC officers with a dele­gation of the ILO was held here at the head office of the com­pany on Tuesday. 

Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood, GM HR Altaf Ahmed and Director Public Relations Umar Chaudhry attended the meeting. Safety and health ex­perts Kawakami from Japan, Razi Mujtaba from Islamabad, and Saad from Lahore 

briefed Deputy CEO LWMC Fa­had Mahmood about internation­al working standards for sanitary workers. In the first phase, the ILO will formulate a safety and health policy for employees with the support of the LWMC man­agement. The training of senior management will be conducted by the ILO in July. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said about the training programme for workers that the LWMC was.

Our Staff Reporter

