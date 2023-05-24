 Accused in Motorway land acquisition scam arrested 

HYDERABAD-One of the accused in the multi-billion M6 Sukkur- Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam, Muham­mad Aslam Peerzada was ar­rested here on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court turned down his bail plea. Accord­ing to the police and lawyers, Peerzada took refuge in the bar room of SHC Bar Asso­ciation but he was eventually pushed out of the room. Ear­lier, during the hearing of his bail application in the court, the Special Prosecutor of the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) shared updates on the investigations of the Rs 2.37 billion scam. He apprised the court about the recovery of hundreds of millions of ru­pees from the accused. After hearing from the prosecu­tor the court cancelled Peer­zada’s bail. Peerzada spent a few hours in the bar room trying to escape his arrest by NAB but the lawyers dragged him out of the room. A team of NAB later arrested him out­side the court.