ACE retrieves 400 kanals state land

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
SARGODHA    -    The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday retrieved 400 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in Sargodha.

According to a spokesperson for the ACE, Re­gional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some people of Dhol Kadhi village of tehsil Sahiwal had occupied 50-acre state land worth of Rs75 million which belonged to the highway department for Langarwala pull.

Assistant Director Tasawar Bosal with a rev­enue department team, SDO Highway and land ac­quisition collector retrieved the land on the order of the regional director. It is pertinent to mention that 30 acres of government land had also been retrieved earlier so a total of 80 acres of land had been retrieved worth 135 million rupees.

FOUR PROFITEERS ARRESTED

Price control magistrates arrested four shopkeep­ers for profiteering from various parts of the city on Tuesday. According to official sources, the magis­trates inspected various points, including Muham­madi Market, Satellite Town Chowk, Chak No 49 NB, Chak No 23 SB,Lahore road, and surroundings.

20 FOOD OUTLETS FINED

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on 20 food points and three milk suppliers over rules violations in the division. 

According to the PFA officials, a food safety team conducted raids at various shops, ho­tels and bakeries. The team imposed a fine of Rs296,000 on 20 food points over poor cleanli­ness arrangements, incomplete medical certifi­cate and adulteration besides imposing a fine of Rs9,000 on three milk sellers.

