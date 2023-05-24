Alleged audio leak of PTI women leaders surfaces about GHQ attack

An alleged audio leak Wednesday surfaced in which involvement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) female leaders in the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) attack has been ‘established’.

In the alleged audio PTI Women Wing leaders can be heard discussing the orders of PTI Women Wing leader and MNA Kanwal Shauzab about reaching GHQ on May 9, following the arrest of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan.

The purported audio clip revealed that PTI MNA on reserved seat Kanwal Shauzab directed party workers to gather at GHQ Rawalpindi.

PTI female member and MPA Farah can be heard in the purported audio clip to her party fellow Sabrina that she was on her way and about to reach GHQ.

“We have to reach GHQ, I’m on my way, Ma’m Kanwal is also reaching,” MPA Farah can be heard in the alleged audio leak.

Speaking to Farrukhanda, another PTI leader, Farah said that there was fierce shelling on the Liaquat Bagh and clashes are taking place with the police. “All routes including Expressway are closed, now tell me what to do.”

The PTI female member said that Rashid Hafeez, Shafiq and Samavia are in Faizabad, and Samavia is being pushed during the clashes.

It may be noted that Rawalpindi police, last week, constituted a special investigation team to probe the attack on the main gate of the military’s General Headquarters (GHQ) by ‘violent protesters’.