Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Anti-terrorism court sends 33 PTI workers to jail for identification parade

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tues­day sent 33 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identification parade in two cases lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore and block­ing roads, during May-9 riots.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police pro­duced the accused, Naveed Feroze, Muhammad Hashir, Asif Baig, Faheem Haider, Muhammad Saqib, Muham­mad Waseem Gull, Rehan Ajmal, Yasir Abbas, Subhan Qadri, Zohaib Hassan, Adnan Hameed and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investiga­tion officer submitted that 18 accused had been arrested in connection with attacking Jinnah House whereas 15 ac­cused were arrested for blocking roads near Sherpao Bridge. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 6-day judicial remand for identifi­cation parade and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Our Staff Reporter

