Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Artist community condemns burning of Radio building

May 24, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR     -   The artist community in Peshawar united in their profound sorrow and vehemently condemned the recent act of arson that targeted the Radio Pakistan building on May 9.

During a gathering held at the Radio building, artists were briefed on the details surrounding the incident, and they unequivocally expressed their outrage against those responsible for perpetrating such heinous actions.

The artists firmly asserted that the individuals involved in the burning of the Radio Pakistan building were neither true Pakistanis nor patriots, as their actions struck at the core of the nation’s values.

Singer Ahmed Gul Ustad and renowned artist Wagma vociferously denounced the perpetrators, emphasizing that their destructive acts not only targeted a crucial institution but also inflicted irreparable damage upon the nation’s rich heritage.

The artists further emphasized that the significance of the Radio Pakistan building extended beyond its physical structure—it symbolized the very voice of the nation and its people.

