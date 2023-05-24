Wednesday, May 24, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan

Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan
MATEEN HAIDER
May 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD    -    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Am­bassador (R) Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan. 

A notification issued by the Foreign Office says that Asif Durrani has been made Special Represen­tative on Afghanistan. 

Durrani is currently working with Islam­abad-based think-tank “Islamabad Policy Re­search Institute” as a senior fellow. 

Asif Durrani has served as Pakistan’s ambassa­dor to Iran and UAE and got retired in 2019. He has also worked in various capacities in Pakistan’s missions abroad including New Delhi, London, Af­ghanistan and United Nations.

Durrani took over the charge of his new office immediately after the notification.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1684820729.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023