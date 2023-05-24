Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Ambassador (R) Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan.
A notification issued by the Foreign Office says that Asif Durrani has been made Special Representative on Afghanistan.
Durrani is currently working with Islamabad-based think-tank “Islamabad Policy Research Institute” as a senior fellow.
Asif Durrani has served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Iran and UAE and got retired in 2019. He has also worked in various capacities in Pakistan’s missions abroad including New Delhi, London, Afghanistan and United Nations.
Durrani took over the charge of his new office immediately after the notification.