Asif Durrani made Pak special representative on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Am­bassador (R) Asif Durrani as Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan.

A notification issued by the Foreign Office says that Asif Durrani has been made Special Represen­tative on Afghanistan.

Durrani is currently working with Islam­abad-based think-tank “Islamabad Policy Re­search Institute” as a senior fellow.

Asif Durrani has served as Pakistan’s ambassa­dor to Iran and UAE and got retired in 2019. He has also worked in various capacities in Pakistan’s missions abroad including New Delhi, London, Af­ghanistan and United Nations.

Durrani took over the charge of his new office immediately after the notification.