Atlas Honda launches Road Safety Week at LUMS University

LAHORE-A Road Safety Week has started in LUMS University, Lahore. Training will continue for 15 days. According to details, Instructor Zafar Iqbal said that Atlas Honda has launched Road Safety Week at the LUMS University. Along with classroom training for the students and staff, training is also being provided on the bikes to students in which they showed special interest. Field training was also organised for boys and girls.

To highlight the importance of the electrical system in the motorcycle, a free light check camp was also organised where the headlight, backlight and indicators of the participants’ motorcycles were fixed completely free of cost. Zafar Iqbal, General Manager of the Atlas Honda, addressed the opening ceremony of the programme and highlighted the importance of road safety, while National Manager Safety Iftikhar Ahmed said that Honda attaches great importance to road safety and such activities are ongoing all over Pakistan.