Baloch missing person crisis  

According to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), more than 8,000 people have gone missing in Balochistan since 2001. The families of these missing persons are living in constant agony and uncertainty, not knowing whether their loved ones are alive or dead, and if they are alive, where they are being held, and under what conditions.

The issue of missing persons is a gross violation of human rights and an affront to the rule of law. The state has a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and to uphold the principles of justice and due process. The enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture of Baloch people are unacceptable and must be stopped. The international community, including human rights organizations and the United Nations, must take notice of this dire situation and hold the responsible authorities accountable for their actions. The government of Pakistan should take immediate steps to investigate and resolve these cases of missing persons and bring the perpetrators to justice.

It is high time that the world takes notice of the plight of the Baloch people and supports their struggle for justice and human rights. The voices of the families of missing persons must be heard, and they must be provided with answers and justice. It is our collective responsibility to stand up for human rights and ensure that justice is served.

HUSSAIN SHAHID,

Turbat.