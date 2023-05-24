Bilawal’s services as FM lauded

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and Business Leader Mian Mateen said in a statement that Bi­lawal Bhutto is a successful and young foreign minister. In a short period, he has done successful foreign visits, he said.

The well educated foreign minister has repre­sented his country competently which has uplift­ed the image of Pakistan, he added. He highlighted the national and international issues of Pakistan especially Kashmir everywhere, he stated. Bilaw­al is determined to negotiate with the opposition to solve the issues, he said.