Bilawal’s services as FM lauded

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and Business Leader Mian Mateen said in a statement that Bilawal Bhutto is a successful and young foreign minister. In a short period, he has done successful foreign visits, he said.
The well educated foreign minister has represented his country competently which has uplifted the image of Pakistan, he added. He highlighted the national and international issues of Pakistan especially Kashmir everywhere, he stated. Bilawal is determined to negotiate with the opposition to solve the issues, he said.