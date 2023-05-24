Bilawal thanks China, KSA, Turkiye for staying away from G20 meeting in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari on Tuesday thanked the countries who stayed away from participation in the G20 tourism meeting in Srinagar.

“I salute to China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other countries who re­jected the Indian invitation to par­ticipate in the G20 tourism meeting in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory,” he said while ad­dressing a public gathering in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the countries that were participating in the conference had also downgraded their participation which reflected that there was noth­ing normal in the conference.

Bilawal said how tourism could be promoted in an area where half of the local population was in jail and over 900,000 armed personals were deployed to curb the voices of local people demanding their right to self determination.

He said that Modi government was actually a big supporter of terrorist organizations in India which were involved in the terrorism activities against the Indian minorities includ­ing Muslims and Christians.

“When we speak for the human rights of the Kashmirs, they (Indian government) say we are represent­ing terrorists”, he said adding “how they could call us terrorists when we also had been the victims of the ter­rorism”. “We want peace and repre­sent the people affected by the ter­rorism”, he added.

Referring to the Indian Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said when he called a butch­er, a butcher or a murderer, a mur­derer, they started crying.

He questioned either the real ter­rorists were those who had placed the head money for the foreign min­ister of a country or those who them­selves were the victims of terrorism.

The foreign minister said when he met with the foreign dignitar­ies, he always raised voice for the cause of Kashmiris.

He said when he was a foreign minister, he was not representing any political party but every Paki­stani citizen.

“When there is Kashmir cause, we always stand united on the issue by setting aside all political differenc­es,” he said.

Kashmir issue was not the issue of Pakistan and India, but it was is­sue of the people of Kashmir and it had become an international prob­lem which could not be resolved un­til the Kashmiris were not allowed their right to self determination.

He hoped that struggle of Kash­miris would bear the fruits and days were not far away when the Kashmiris would get the freedom by exercising their right to self de­termination.