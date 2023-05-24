BNA head Shambay pleads mercy, asks followers to surrender to state

PM Shehbaz says DG ISI deserves nation’s highest commendation for carrying out first of its kind intelligence operation to arrest high profile militant leader.

QUETTA - Gulzar Imam Shambay, the founder and head of banned Baloch Nation­al Army (BNA), Tues­day pleaded for mercy and asked his followers to give up arms and sur­render to the state.

The most high pro­file militant leader, who was arrested in one of the most complex in­telligence operations involving various geo­graphical locations, urged the disgruntled Baloch people to leave their “armed rebellion” and better join the na­tional mainstream to work for the develop­ment and prosperity of Balochistan and the country.

The BNA leader was presented before the media by Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langu during a press conference. The minis­ter briefly informed the media about how the BNA leader was arrested by the security agen­cies. The BNA leader refused to remain a pawn of the hostile agencies, saying the state like a mother would give him and oth­er militants to come into its fold giving them a chance to reform and become responsible citi­zens instead of continuing the so-called “fight for rights”.

Shambay said he remained involved in militancy for the last 15 years, aimed at, though wrongly, protecting the Baloch people, and was arrested a few days ago. He said during his captivity, he had meetings and discussions with the Baloch el­ders and came to the conclusion that the people’s rights could be achieved only through constitu­tional and political means.

Shambay said taking up arms was his big blunder as it was the wrong path to achieve the goals. The “armed rebellion” had rath­er worsened the situation for the people of Balochistan, by in­creasing their problems.

“Some inimical forces have been using the disgruntled el­ements as a pressure group, causing harm to the Baloch peo­ple and resultantly the Baloch­istan province has become a victim of degradation and back­wardness”, he said

Replying to a question, he said every country had its own inter­ests. No one could deny the geo­graphical importance of Baloch­istan and those people involved in anti-state activities were get­ting support from hostile agen­cies, he added.

According to sources of the security forces, the BNA mil­itant leader was born in Pa­room, District Panjgur, in 1978. He worked as a contractor, and correspondent of a local news­paper before joining terrorist group in 2009.

He remained deputy to Bra­hamdagh Bugti in Baloch Re­publican Army (BRA) till 2018 and later, after the creation of Baloch Raj Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), he formed his own militant out­fit Baloch National Army (BNA).

He was an ideologue, who re­mained a leading character in steering militant activities in Balochistan, particularly in the south Balochistan, besides re­maining contact with the hos­tile intelligence agencies for the so-called independence of the province. He visited India on fake documents in December 2017. Upon shifting of militancy leadership from feuds to com­moners, Shambay emerged as an influential character in BRAS due to links with hostile agen­cies and remained its operation­al head prior to his arrest The operation to nab the high profile militant leader was spread over months. However, its climax/ ex­ecution was carried out in a pro­fessional and calculated manner in under 12 hours

The intelligence agencies found initial leads about the hi­erarchy and leadership of the militant groups through ongo­ing investigations and resident moles placed inside various mil­itant organizations.

The leads were confirmed and double checked through usage of state of the art digital tech­nologies and software, thus cracking into secure networks used by hostile actors. The mil­itant leader (Shambay) was identified after extensive efforts that involved penetration into discreet and highly confidential digital space whereby various terrorist networks were identi­fied and their linkage with hos­tile intelligence agencies and abettors were established.

Highly trained intelligence op­erators were employed at vari­ous geographic locations to ver­ify the digital information. Upon positive confirmation of Sham­bay, he was approached under the guise of agents from HIAs. After necessary rapport build­ing, he was gradually lured in through offers for financial and technical assistance.

Owing to different geograph­ic contiguities, the complex case of intelligence history was un­dertaken through creation of fictitious characters, prepara­tion of required supporting doc­uments and routing/ delivery of finances through failsafe un­identifiable means, which ul­timately facilitated in engage­ment and strengthening bond with Shambay. The sources said, “The arrest of Shambay in­dicates that the state, LEAs and intelligence agencies (especial­ly ISI) are cognizant of the chal­lenges and in full grip of the mil­itant landscape.”