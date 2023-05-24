Bogie of Shalimar Express derails in Sukkur 

SUKKUR -A bogie of Shalimar Express on Tuesday derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Sta­tion in the district Sukkur of Sindh. According to the rail­way administration, a bogie of Lahore bound Shalimar Express coming from Karachi derailed from the tracks near Rohri Railway Station. Before reaching Rohri Station, bogie number 5 derailed near the outer signal due to which the up-track was blocked, it added. Authorities have stated that the rescue operations have been initiated, and the main track will be restored soon.