Census Concluded

Interim data of the seventh census of Pakistan has been released, showing the total population count close to 250 million. This of course is not the final number as the report is provisional, but it accurately reflects the population jump that the country has made in the last few years. However, there have been countless complaints of deliberate and inaccurate counting, resulting in a few key areas—like Karachi—being underrepresented. Such claims are worth investigating and the government should provide all the reassurances that are necessary but at the same time, to call taint the whole process is rather unfair, especially considering that no proof of malpractice was given.

According to the provisional data released, Punjab’s population was recorded at 127,474,802, Sindh’s at 57,931,907, Balochistan’s 21,977,474 and Islamabad’s at 2,359,422. Chief Commissioner Naeem Zafar assured the public that the system used for the census is accurate and all data received was transparent. He further claimed that in response to complaints of under-reporting, the government extended the deadline for the census five times amid a political crisis that made matters much worse. The already tedious process was prolonged, and extra resources were used to ensure that an accurate picture of Pakistan’s population is reported. It would be a shame if all this was rendered useless for ulterior motives.

However, reservations about the census still persisted, especially when it came to Karachi. As the country’s largest city, it reported a one percent reduction from its last population count which stood at 15.85 million. These are troubling figures that might point towards a problem, given that the economic hub of the country is prone to migration by eager individuals looking for job opportunities. Perhaps in such cases, the government should open an investigation and consider the possibility of recounting since under-reporting implications are severe–i.e. underfunding, poor resource management and stagnant development. Historically, Sindh has always also had complaints of misrepresentation, so any complaint that it has in this regard should be accommodated to avoid future political tensions as well. But to render the whole process inaccurate and faulty would be an injustice to the efforts put towards the cause.