China’s online courts  

Pakistan can learn a lot from the examples of development and facilities for the common people set by the friendly country China. Being an example of rapid economic development and active in other fields, including diplomacy, China has revolutionized the history of litigation by adding modern scientific facilities to its judicial system. Citizens do not need to appear in court in internet courts.

The e-court of Beijing was established in September 2018, and it has received more than 4 lakh cases so far, with over 85% of cases being resolved. This is the largest record of judicial performance in the world.

The Beijing e-Court is fully open, transparent, and accountable, and all its hearings can be seen and heard through live streaming. In these courts, special judges hold hearings day and night, seven days a week. On average, a judge handles about 1,000 cases. 99.99% of cases are heard ‘online,’ while 0.01% are heard ‘offline.’

Although online hearings of important statements have been conducted in courts in many countries around the world, including Pakistan, for many years, Chinese courts have performed amazingly and provided quick, transparent, and cost-effective justice to thousands of litigants without requiring excessive expenses.

The performance of the courts established in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou, which have adopted the offline hearing method during the era of the Corona epidemic, demonstrates that this modern method presents new challenges, particularly for developing countries. Taking advantage of its linkages and cooperation with China, Pakistan can make further progress in the delivery of justice and other sectors.

KHALIDA KHALID,

Turbat.