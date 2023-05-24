CM assures provision of best education and healthcare facilities for lawyers

LAHORE - Delegations from the Multan High Court Bar Association, as well as the district bar asso­ciations of Vehari and Lodhran, called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at his office and apprised him of their issues and requirements.

Secretary Law was also pres­ent. The CM assured of resolv­ing their issues on a priority basis and directed the deputy commissioner to take steps for the seating arrangement and air conditioning system in the auditorium of Multan High Court Bar Association. He also sought a plan for the expan­sion of the ladies’ bar room and the establishment of a daycare center. Similarly, the executive room would be expanded while resolving security issues of the bar association, he said. In ad­dition, financial assistance was announced for the provision of books and subscriptions to in­ternational libraries.

The CM directed the comple­tion of the boundary walls and tough tiles work of Lodhran & Vehari bar associations and demanded a report from the senior member board of rev­enue and the deputy commis­sioner to assess the possibility of a lawyers’ colony.

The CM also approved finan­cial assistance for libraries and other matters related to the bar associations and instruct­ed the deputy commissioner to take immediate action for the installation of a filtration plant at the Vehari bar associa­tion. Mohsin Naqvi added that the provision of the best facili­ties for education and health­care for the lawyers’ fraternity will be ensured. “My doors are always open for you, and in­structions have been issued to the district administration to resolve the collective issues of lawyers,” he further said.

The delegation of Multan High Court Bar Association included President Rana Asif Saeed, Gen­eral Secretary Mehar Hasib Qa­dir, Vice President Rabia Manal, Library Secretary Mehar Al-Nisa, Malik Ilyas Langrial, Rana Amiq Rehman, Tariq Mustafa, Memona Naqvi, Sarah Samuel, Nagina Mazhar, Shahzad Sial, Malik Yousaf Arain, Syed Imran Kazmi, Jawed Sial, Sajid Mirani, Rana Imran, Farzana Kausar, and Mubashir Shahid.

The delegation of District Bar Association Lodhran included President Muhammad Kamran Khan, General Secretary Ejaz Saeed Sahu, Timur Akbar, If­tikhar Ahmad, Malik Hanif Am­jad Khan, and Wajid Jahangir. The delegation of District Bar Association Vehari included President Mehr Liaqat Ali, Gen­eral Secretary Nasir Jutt, Tahir Qayyum Awan, Tayyab Kamboh, Rai Jafar Kharral, Liaqat Kaleem, Asim Jaan, Malik Hamid, and Muzaffar Baloch.