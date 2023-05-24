Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till 25th

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 25 in as­sets beyond means inquiry. Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the pro­ceedings on Usman Buzdar’s bail petition. The former chief minister did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Buzdar’s counsel submitted an exemption ap­plication on his behalf and stated that his client did not appear due to medical reasons. He plead­ed with the court to exempt his client from per­sonal appearance for one-day. To which, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that Usman Buzdar did not appear at five previous hearings and a new pretext was made at every hearing.

At this stage, the counsel submitted that de­tails of Usman Buzdar’s properties had been submitted to the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB). However, the NAB investigation officer submitted that complete details had not been submitted in response to the question­naire. Subsequently, the court allowed the ex­emption application and extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 25, observing that if he did not appear on the next hearing then his bail would be cancelled.