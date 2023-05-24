Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Court extends interim bail of Usman Buzdar till 25th

Our Staff Reporter
May 24, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE    -    An accountability court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 25 in as­sets beyond means inquiry. Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the pro­ceedings on Usman Buzdar’s bail petition. The former chief minister did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

Buzdar’s counsel submitted an exemption ap­plication on his behalf and stated that his client did not appear due to medical reasons. He plead­ed with the court to exempt his client from per­sonal appearance for one-day. To which, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that Usman Buzdar did not appear at five previous hearings and a new pretext was made at every hearing.

At this stage, the counsel submitted that de­tails of Usman Buzdar’s properties had been submitted to the National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB). However, the NAB investigation officer submitted that complete details had not been submitted in response to the question­naire. Subsequently, the court allowed the ex­emption application and extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 25, observing that if he did not appear on the next hearing then his bail would be cancelled.

Our Staff Reporter

