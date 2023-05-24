Ervine, Gumbie tons hand Pakistan Shaheens seven-wicket defeat

LAHORE-Zimbabwe Select recorded an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the fourth match of the six-match one-day series at the Harare Sports Club.

According to information received here on Tuesday, the highlight of the match was the outstanding centuries scored by Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie, propelling Zimbabwe Select to an unassailable 3-1 lead. Zimbabwe Select effortlessly chased down the challenging target of 296 runs, courtesy of a monumental second-wicket partnership between Ervine and Gumbie, which yielded a remarkable 277 runs.

Ervine showcased his skill and determination, amassing an impressive 161 off just 144 deliveries, adorned with 19 boundaries and three sixes. Gumbie, opening the innings alongside Tadiwanashe Marumani, contributed a superb 111 off 124 balls, including 10 fours. This formidable duo joined forces after Marumani’s early dismissal, and their resolute partnership proved unbreakable, leaving the tourists without any further breakthroughs until the 45th and 46th overs.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens had set a respectable target of 296 runs, largely thanks to the remarkable innings of Omair Bin Yousuf, who recorded a brilliant 153 off 126 deliveries. Yousuf’s confident batting display, featuring 14 fours and four sixes, provided stability to his team’s middle order after an initial stumble of three wickets for 55 runs.

A crucial partnership of 139 runs with Kamran Ghulam (55 off 79) for the fourth wicket solidified Pakistan Shaheens’ position. However, in the 39th over, the partnership was broken, and fast bowler Brad Evans seized the opportunity, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of five for 62 in his ten overs.

With the scoreline now reading 3-1, the two teams will clash again tomorrow (Thursday) at the same venue for the fifth one-day encounter. Zimbabwe Select’s commanding performance has firmly placed them in the driver’s seat as they aim to seal the series victory.