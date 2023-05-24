First Hajj flight carrying 326 intending pilgrims departs from Multan

MULTAN - Pre Hajj Operation began from Mul­tan International Airport (MIAP) with 326 intending pilgrims on board at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which departed for Madina here on Tuesday.

Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani alongwith Airport Manager (APM) Syed Ghazanfar Raza, PIA Chief Infor­mation Officer Saqlain Gardezi, Direc­tor Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar, and PIA Distt Manager Ghazanfar Akhtar saw off the pilgrims.

Exactly 52 flights of PIA, Saudi Air­line and Air Blue will carry approxi­mately 12,000 pilgrims from Multan during pre Hajj operations this year which will conclude on June 22. The first PIA flight no 715 was Boeing 777 that left for Medina on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at MIAP to see off the pilgrims of the first flight attended among others by Hajj Direc­torate, CAA, PIA, ASF officials.

Addressing the ceremony, Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani congratulated the pilgrims, saying that they were lucky to be chosen for the sacred Is­lamic duty.

He said that only those who were called had the chance to go for Hajj every year, adding that they were the ambassador of the country and the re­gion on the Holy Land and are expect­ed to behave in a civilised and good manners which will appease Allah Al­mighty, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Saudi citizens.

The senator informed that this year 11,500 pilgrims would travel from Multan with an expenditure of over Rs11 lac for each pilgrim and add­ed that the government would pay Rs55,000 for each pilgrim to sacrifi­cial animals and it had made best ar­rangements for them.

He asked the intending pilgrims to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country besides for martyrs, Pakistan Movement leaders and workers and for poor segments of the society.

Gilani paid rich tribute to the for­mer Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor for his meritorious services to the pilgrims last year and requested the this year pilgrims to remember the deceased in their special prayers.

He reminisced that the first time he was invited by ex-PM Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for opening of the airport and it was second time when he (Gilani) had come to it to say goodbye to them.