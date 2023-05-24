Flour bags prices fall after resumption of supply from Punjab

PESHAWAR - Following the resumption of wheat flour supply from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar’s markets experienced a notable decline in the prices of flour bags. According to a market survey conducted on Tuesday, the cost of an 80-kilogram sack of flour saw a decrease of approximately 3,000 rupees. Previously priced at Rs 15,000, the sack was now being sold by flour traders at Rs 12,000.

However, despite the reduced flour prices, nanbais (breadmakers) continued to sell bread at exorbitant rates. Bread with less weight was being sold at Rs 20 in the market. This disparity in pricing raised concerns among consumers.

Furthermore, the local market also witnessed a decrease in prices for fine flour, special fine flour, and red flour. Traders expressed their expectations of further reductions in flour prices in the upcoming days.