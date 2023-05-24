Wednesday, May 24, 2023
G20 meeting in Srinagar a big diplomatic setback for India: AJK President

Agencies
May 24, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK)     -     Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir Pres­ident Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that holding of G20 meeting in Srinagar has proved a great diplomatic setback for India as a num­ber of important coun­tries including China, Sau­di Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Indonesia and Mexico have refused to be a part of the conference held in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK). “Holding the G20 conference in the dis­puted area is a violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir”, he said, adding that on the one hand, key stakeholders’ refusal to attend the moot has fur­ther highlighted the dis­puted legacy of the linger­ing dispute, while on the other, the worldwide pro­tests held by Kashmiris on the day have internation­alized the Kashmir issue, said a statement issued on Tuesday. The presi­dent said that the pro­tests were held in more than 15 cities, including New York, London, Brus­sels and in various Euro­pean countries. Since Au­gust 5, 2019, India has started large-scale chang­es in IIOJK to grab the ter­ritory. He said that the Indian government can not hoodwink the world on Kashmir. “The world knows well that India has deployed over 900,000 military and paramili­tary troops in the region”, he said, adding that what kind of tourism can be promoted in the region that has been classified as the world’s most mili­tarized zone. Castigating the Indian government for its repressive policies against minorities, espe­cially Muslims, the presi­dent said that rising tides of xenophobia and intol­erance within Indian soci­ety would lead to the dis­integration of India and Modi would prove to be India’s Gorbachev.

Agencies

