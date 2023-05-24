Germany confirms new search in Portugal in McCann case

BERLIN-Investigators in Portugal are carrying out new searches connected to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in 2007, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. The measures are being carried out by Portuguese authorities with the support of German police, prosecutors in Brunswick said in a statement.

Further information was not being given “for tactical investigative reasons”, they said, but prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told AFP a “search operation” was under way.

Portuguese media had on Monday reported that police were planning to search a remote reservoir in connection with McCann, who went missing during a family holiday in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz when she was three years old.