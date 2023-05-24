Ghulam Fatima, Aliya, Sidra script Dynamites’ dominating win

LAHORE-Dynamites registered commanding nine-wicket victory over Blasters in the One-Day phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament that rolled into action at the State Bank Ground on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima returned exceptional figures of four for 17 in eight overs and seaming all-rounder Aliya Riaz took three wickets for 19 in five overs to bundle out Blasters for 94 runs in 37 overs before captain Sidra Amin sparkling unbeaten 58 that sealed a nine-wicket win at the 16.4 overs mark.

Blasters’ decision to bat after winning the toss backfired as they lost first two wickets for just one run and found themselves stuttering at 25 for four. Their six batters failed to get going and were out for none. Only opener Ayesha Zafar and Saba Nazir batted sensibly and contributed with significant 37 and 27 runs respectively.

Fatima, who was named player of the match, dismissed Ayesha, Aleena Shah, Anam Amin and Zaib-un-Nisa. Aliya’s scalps included Zunaira Shah, Iram Javed and Saba. Sidra provided a solid start with Khadija Chishti, who scored 11 runs off 31, with a 63-run opening stand, providing no opportunity to the bowlers of Blasters to defend their low-score.

Sidra struck nine fours in her unbeaten 55-ball innings and had the company of Bismah Maroof (13 not out off 14), when Dynamites chased the required target. Blasters will play Challengers in the second one-day tomorrow (Thursday) at the same venue.