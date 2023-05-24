Govt considering to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the government is considering to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in view of the planned and coordinated violent attacks carried out on the military installations on May 9.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the parliament will also be taken into confidence if the government arrives at a final decision.

The Defence Minister said those parting ways with the PTI themselves are disclosing that May 9 violent acts were pre planned. He said there is no precedence of the acts that took place on the 9th May as these amounted to challenging the state.

Khawaja Asif said the armed forces have legitimate reservations on the violent attacks on military installations and the memorials. He said every step will be taken to ensure that the armed forces are not targeted by anybody for political purposes in future.

When asked about whether there is any pressure on the government to send Imran Khan in exile, the Defence Minister said it is our internal issue and there is no pressure from any quarter.